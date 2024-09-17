Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after acquiring an additional 838,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

