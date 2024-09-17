Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,757 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.