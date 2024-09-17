Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Beverage were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 120.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 3,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.