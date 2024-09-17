Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.67 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Constellium were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 238,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CSTM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

