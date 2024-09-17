Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vestis were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vestis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vestis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Vestis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

