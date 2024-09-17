Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.77 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harmonic were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

