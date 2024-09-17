Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,986,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.