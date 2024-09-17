Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after buying an additional 2,307,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,915,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $226,375. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.