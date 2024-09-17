Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 51,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $321,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.