Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 72,104 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viasat were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viasat by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 162,804 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 115,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,511,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viasat Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

