Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

