Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.