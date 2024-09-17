Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,249 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of American Woodmark worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

