Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,540 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

