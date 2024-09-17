Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,885 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Upbound Group worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

