Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,510 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of PC Connection worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,157.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,354.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

PC Connection Stock Up 2.1 %

CNXN stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $736.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

