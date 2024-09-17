Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xerox were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Up 1.4 %

Xerox stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.