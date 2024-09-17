RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of RingCentral worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,945.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at $18,651,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $634,074.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,945.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

