Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.96

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.96 and traded as high as C$55.78. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$55.62, with a volume of 1,518,151 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

