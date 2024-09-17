RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $80,594,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

