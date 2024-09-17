San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

