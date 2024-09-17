SATS (OTC:SPASF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.40 and last traded at 2.40. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.41.

SATS Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.05.

About SATS

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

