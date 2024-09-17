Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Sells C$415,041.50 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$21.23.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.1754488 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.07.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
