Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Savaria traded as high as C$21.06 and last traded at C$21.00, with a volume of 14763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.07.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Insider Activity

Savaria Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.