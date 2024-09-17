Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Scholastic worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholastic Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $902.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.50 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

