Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

