SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Gonzalez David Angulo Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) CEO Gonzalez David Angulo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,783.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SCYNEXIS Trading Up 11.6 %
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.66.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
