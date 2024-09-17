SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.80) to GBX 985 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 930 ($12.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($13.03).

Get SEGRO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGRO

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

SGRO opened at GBX 904.20 ($11.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 899.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 890.24. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4,306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 949 ($12.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.