Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

ASAI opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

