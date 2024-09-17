Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Senstar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
About Senstar Technologies
