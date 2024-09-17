Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

