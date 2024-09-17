Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 803 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPM opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $596.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

