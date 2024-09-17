Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,510.50

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,510.50 ($33.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,706 ($35.75). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,689 ($35.52), with a volume of 254,801 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SVT
Severn Trent Trading Up 1.3 %
Insider Activity at Severn Trent
In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($33.03), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($276,717.31). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.