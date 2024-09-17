Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Nancy Disman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,355 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

