Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Decreases By 9.4%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 792,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AFMD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.



Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

