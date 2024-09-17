Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Decreases By 16.0%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Allakos Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLK
Insider Activity at Allakos
In other Allakos news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allakos
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.
