Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Rises By 14.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SONM opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.52. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.41). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

