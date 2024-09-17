Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Drops By 22.6%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 43,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Star Equity Stock Down 1.7 %

STRR stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Star Equity will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

