Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Declines By 21.6%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

