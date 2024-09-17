Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 20.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,435.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.