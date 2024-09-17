Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 20.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,435.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

