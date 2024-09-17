Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Grows By 21.2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,702.0 days.

Topcon Price Performance

TOPCF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.75 million for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

