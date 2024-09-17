Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rises By 25.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOWY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.68. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

