Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 106,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 73.8% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

