Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60. Approximately 49,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 400,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
