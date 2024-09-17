Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60. Approximately 49,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 400,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 105,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 754,017 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.