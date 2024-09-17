Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SPG opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.