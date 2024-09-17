SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 760.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

