Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

