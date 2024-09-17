SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Inline” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an inline rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $12,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 154,578 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

