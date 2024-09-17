SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of SLM

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. SLM comprises 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SLM Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. SLM has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

SLM Cuts Dividend

SLM Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.8467 per share. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

