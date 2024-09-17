SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE SM opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

