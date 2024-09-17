Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 39.9% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,262 shares of company stock worth $63,340,261 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.